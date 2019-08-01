Overview of Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD

Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Kushnir works at Yaroslav Kushnir MD Inc in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.