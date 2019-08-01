See All Psychiatrists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Chula Vista, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD

Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Kushnir works at Yaroslav Kushnir MD Inc in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kushnir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yaroslav Kushnir MD Inc
    709 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 585-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kushnir?

    Aug 01, 2019
    Dr. Yuri Kushnir has been The ONLY MD THAT HAS HELPED ME IN all of my endeavors! He is an incredibly kind man and understands addiction and MDD, re ANHEDONIA. Dr. Kushnir is the only person I trust as far as ECT is concerned. I highly recommend him. I have seen incredible results from ECT therapy for individuals who have tried everything else. Very few MDs are as kind as Dr. Kushnir.
    Dr. CF — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kushnir to family and friends

    Dr. Kushnir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kushnir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD.

    About Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730274176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kushnir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kushnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kushnir works at Yaroslav Kushnir MD Inc in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kushnir’s profile.

    Dr. Kushnir has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushnir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushnir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.