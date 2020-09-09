See All Ophthalmologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD

Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Mohadjer works at The Eye Institute Of West Florida in Largo, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohadjer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Largo Ambulatory Surgery Center
    148 13th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 581-8706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Petersburg
    6133 CENTRAL AVE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 344-3008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Eyelid Surgeons of Tampa Bay
    8855 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Ste 100, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 888-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2020
    I am a nurse myself, and was extremely pleased with both the professional expertise and the efficient and friendly environment that she and her staff provide for patients. You know you are dealing with a real person who is also expertly qualified. I would have another procedure with her with no qualms at all.
    — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Faroese
    • 1841231297
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University Oculoplastics Fellowship (ASOPRS)
    • Saint Louis University
    • St John's Mercy Medical Center
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohadjer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohadjer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohadjer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohadjer has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohadjer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohadjer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohadjer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohadjer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohadjer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

