Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD
Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Mohadjer's Office Locations
Largo Ambulatory Surgery Center148 13th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Petersburg6133 CENTRAL AVE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 344-3008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eyelid Surgeons of Tampa Bay8855 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Ste 100, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 888-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a nurse myself, and was extremely pleased with both the professional expertise and the efficient and friendly environment that she and her staff provide for patients. You know you are dealing with a real person who is also expertly qualified. I would have another procedure with her with no qualms at all.
About Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Faroese
- 1841231297
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Oculoplastics Fellowship (ASOPRS)
- Saint Louis University
- St John's Mercy Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohadjer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohadjer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohadjer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohadjer has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohadjer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohadjer speaks Faroese.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohadjer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohadjer.
