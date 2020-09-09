Overview of Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD

Dr. Yasaman Mohadjer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Mohadjer works at The Eye Institute Of West Florida in Largo, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.