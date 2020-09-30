See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mohtasebi works at Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc. in Irvine, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-4718
  2. 2
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.
    2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 221, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-4718
  3. 3
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.
    1760 Termino Ave Ste 214, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-4718
  4. 4
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.
    5122 Katella Ave Ste 308, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-4718
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohtasebi?

    Sep 30, 2020
    She listens,is friendy, chooses the right treatment for you. She shows compassion and seems to really care. I like her. She is a doctor that treats the whole person, not just your ailments.
    Yvonne Smith — Sep 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohtasebi to family and friends

    Dr. Mohtasebi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohtasebi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD.

    About Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962687889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohtasebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohtasebi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohtasebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohtasebi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohtasebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohtasebi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohtasebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohtasebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohtasebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.