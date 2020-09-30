Overview

Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mohtasebi works at Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc. in Irvine, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.