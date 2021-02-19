See All Hematologists in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Yasar Shad, MD

Hematology
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yasar Shad, MD

Dr. Yasar Shad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Jones Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Shad works at Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shad's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc
    3041 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 355-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Jones Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Purpura
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Patient and finally got to the bottom of my issues. He explains things well and is sure to give you time to process and ask questions. The nurses in the phone have also been wonderful.
    — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Yasar Shad, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
