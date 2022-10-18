See All Nephrologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD

Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Hashish works at Nephrology And Hypertension, PC. in Flint, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hashish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology And Hypertension, PC.
    G3404 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 238-4172
  2. 2
    Nephrology & Hypertension
    802 W King St Ste O, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 725-1000
  3. 3
    Fresenius Kidney Care Owosso Home
    918 Corunna Ave, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 725-3144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I feel I had great care. I was in and out of the hospital here and in South Carolina. He has started me on a treatment that should work for me.
    Sheila H — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1821176785
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Med Coll/City Prog/Metro Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    • Ny Med Coll/Our Lady Of Mercy Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Al Muasat Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hashish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashish has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

