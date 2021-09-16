Overview of Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD

Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Alhassani works at University Hematology/Oncology in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.