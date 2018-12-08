Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Solaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD
Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana, PSC6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 365-2655
Floyd Office1919 State St Ste 444, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (877) 585-9660
Clarksville Office - NAK2051 Clevidence Blvd, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (877) 585-9660
Salem Office911 N Shelby St, Salem, IN 47167 Directions (877) 585-9660
UK Transplant & Specialty Clinic-Louisville3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 150, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Explained everything clearly about dad!
About Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1922271089
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Rosalind Franklin University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Aleppo
