Dr. Yaser Badr, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (85)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yaser Badr, MD

Dr. Yaser Badr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Badr works at Sierra Neuroscience Institute in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Hydrocephalus and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Badr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Neuroscience Institute
    1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 204, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 827-3898
  2. 2
    Yaser Badr Neurosurgery
    1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 4500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 352-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fracture Treatment
Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fracture Treatment
Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Badr?

    Dec 04, 2021
    I was getting an epidural for pain every 4-5 months for two years. I was suicidal .. I didn’t want to live any longer with the pain but was terrified of back surgery. Finally my pain Dr told me about Dr Badr. I trusted him after rejecting two other neurosurgeons. I am totally pain free now!!! He is the best surgeon…. Even the anesthesiologist said he gets the best results. Thank you Dr Badr… you saved my life…. I am living happy again!!
    Larry Ackland — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Yaser Badr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1275724320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St John's Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Residency
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaser Badr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Badr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badr has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Hydrocephalus and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Badr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

