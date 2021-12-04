Dr. Yaser Badr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Badr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Badr's Office Locations
Sierra Neuroscience Institute1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 204, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 827-3898
Yaser Badr Neurosurgery1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 4500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 352-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was getting an epidural for pain every 4-5 months for two years. I was suicidal .. I didn’t want to live any longer with the pain but was terrified of back surgery. Finally my pain Dr told me about Dr Badr. I trusted him after rejecting two other neurosurgeons. I am totally pain free now!!! He is the best surgeon…. Even the anesthesiologist said he gets the best results. Thank you Dr Badr… you saved my life…. I am living happy again!!
About Dr. Yaser Badr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St John's Health System
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Cairo University School of Medicine
Dr. Badr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badr has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Hydrocephalus and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badr speaks Arabic and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Badr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.