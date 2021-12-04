Overview of Dr. Yaser Badr, MD

Dr. Yaser Badr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Badr works at Sierra Neuroscience Institute in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Hydrocephalus and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.