Dr. Yaser Elnahar, MD
Overview
Dr. Yaser Elnahar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates1121 US Highway 22 Ste 201, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 237-4110Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Clinton Office1738 Route 31, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 788-1710Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-1710Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 8:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to listen to my concerns with open discussion on next steps.
About Dr. Yaser Elnahar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831409531
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elnahar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elnahar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elnahar has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elnahar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Elnahar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elnahar.
