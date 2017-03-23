Overview

Dr. Yaser Ramadan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.



Dr. Ramadan works at Amethyst Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

