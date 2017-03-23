Dr. Yaser Ramadan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Ramadan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yaser Ramadan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Dr. Ramadan works at
-
1
Amethyst Inc.527 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 227-9444
-
2
5190 Blazer Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017
Directions
(614) 799-2211
Monday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pm
- 3 15 N 3rd St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 349-7511
Has been treating my child for a few years now. Behavior has improved greatly
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1528016086
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
