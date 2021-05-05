Overview

Dr. Yaser Slayyeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Slayyeh works at SLAYYEH YSER MD OFFICE in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.