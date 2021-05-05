Dr. Yaser Slayyeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slayyeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Slayyeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaser Slayyeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Slayyeh works at
Locations
-
1
Yaser A Slayyeh M D F A C. C. A Medical Corp.399 E Highland Ave Ste 215, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-3300
-
2
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 887-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slayyeh?
The Doctor and his staff are equally wonderful. My mother came to Elite Cardiology for her veinous reflux in her legs. We are also about to make a big cross country move. Ashley at the front has been super helpful and patient while setting up our appointments and checking us in. The nurse Lauren for the veinous ablation was extremely warm, caring and professional. And the doctor is very knowledgeable, professional and also very caring. We haven't met one person at this practice while hasn't stood out to us in a positive way. We are grateful we found Elite Cardiology and highly recommend them to others.
About Dr. Yaser Slayyeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932174612
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Good Samaritan MD
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slayyeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slayyeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slayyeh works at
Dr. Slayyeh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slayyeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slayyeh speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Slayyeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slayyeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slayyeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slayyeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.