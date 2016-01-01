Dr. Shravah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yash Shravah, MD
Overview of Dr. Yash Shravah, MD
Dr. Yash Shravah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Shravah works at
Dr. Shravah's Office Locations
-
1
Dedicated Senior Medical Center - N Tampa1903 E FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 344-1084
-
2
Tpmg Inc San Francisco Mission Bay1600 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158 Directions (628) 242-6442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shravah?
About Dr. Yash Shravah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1457694648
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shravah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shravah works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shravah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shravah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shravah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shravah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.