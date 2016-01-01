Overview of Dr. Yasha Modi, MD

Dr. Yasha Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Modi works at NYU Langone Ophthalmology Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.