Dr. Yashodhan Chivate, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Yashodhan Chivate, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. 

Dr. Chivate works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chivate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Knowledgeable, easy to talk with, answered all my questions, made me feel comfortable. I never felt rushed. Would highly recommend.
    H. Johnson — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Yashodhan Chivate, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1740725399
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

