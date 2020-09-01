Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD
Overview of Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD
Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santee, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Chaudhri works at
Dr. Chaudhri's Office Locations
Bruce V. Figuered Ph.d. A Professionalpsychology Corp.8770 Cuyamaca St Ste 4, Santee, CA 92071 Directions (619) 596-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is quite genuine and a soft-spoken professional. Made me feel comfortable during my first visit last month. Now looking for future visits.
About Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1043258429
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhri has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhri speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhri.
