Overview of Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD

Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santee, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Chaudhri works at Bruce V. Figuered Ph.d. A Professionalpsychology Corp. in Santee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.