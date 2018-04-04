Overview

Dr. Yasin Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at American Home Care Supply Company Inc. in Scranton, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA and Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.