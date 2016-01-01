Dr. Mansoor accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasin Mansoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasin Mansoor, MD
Dr. Yasin Mansoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mansoor works at
Dr. Mansoor's Office Locations
Alameda County Behavior Health39155 Liberty St Ste G710, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 795-2477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yasin Mansoor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760448054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.
