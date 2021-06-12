Overview

Dr. Yasir Akhtar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Akhtar works at TN Heart Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.