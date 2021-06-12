Dr. Yasir Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir Akhtar, MD
Dr. Yasir Akhtar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
TN Heart Clinic2725 Asbury Rd Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37914 Directions (865) 444-6161Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Excellent physician! Brilliant, progressive, and very personable.
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- University Of Virginia Health System
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
