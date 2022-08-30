See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Yasir Batres, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yasir Batres, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (107)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasir Batres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Batres works at Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. D Steidley, MD
Dr. D Steidley, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Win-Kuang Shen, MD
Dr. Win-Kuang Shen, MD
3.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Susan Wilansky, MD
Dr. Susan Wilansky, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 300-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Actions Healthcare Management
    • Aetna
    • Alfa Insurance Company
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Broadspire
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Global Assistance
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • National Care Network
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Portamedic
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Prudential
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Batres?

    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. Great, front office not so much. Front office can make or break a practice so he should put more attention to their patient/customer service.
    CC — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yasir Batres, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yasir Batres, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Batres to family and friends

    Dr. Batres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Batres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yasir Batres, MD.

    About Dr. Yasir Batres, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073784724
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasir Batres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batres works at Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Batres’s profile.

    Dr. Batres has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Batres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yasir Batres, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.