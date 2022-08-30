Overview

Dr. Yasir Batres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Batres works at Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.