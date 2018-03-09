Dr. Yasir El-Sherif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Sherif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir El-Sherif, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasir El-Sherif, MD
Dr. Yasir El-Sherif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. El-Sherif's Office Locations
Staten Island Office501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 683-3766
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Asaf A Gave MD PC1110 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 226-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr El-Sherif is a wonderful doctor. Is knowledgeable, professional and also takes the time to explain everything to you.
About Dr. Yasir El-Sherif, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Epilepsy
