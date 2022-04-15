Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD
Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Dr. Jassam works at
Dr. Jassam's Office Locations
Primary Care Physicians520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1850
Kansas University Medical Center3901 Rainbow Blvd # 2012, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being referred to Dr Jassam by my primary care physician at Hoag, I am finally on the road to recovery from mysterious symptoms mostly related to undiagnosed and uncontrolled disease, chronic pain, and in general poor health. Dr Jassam’s compassion and understanding make me feel comfortable to share the most uncomfortable parts of my medical history. He took time to evaluate and answer all my questions. He clearly communicated the next steps and his plan of action. I owe a lot to Dr Jasaam and his nurse Sarah. Their attention to the minor details and cheerful disposition have been medicine to my soul. Hoag is very lucky to have such wonderful doctors like Dr Jasaam on staff. If you are looking for compassion and a doctor who doesn’t give up when the diagnosis gets hard - look no further!
About Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1508154428
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jassam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jassam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jassam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jassam has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jassam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jassam speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.