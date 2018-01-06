Overview of Dr. Yasir Khan, MD

Dr. Yasir Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Khan works at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, McKinney, TX and Garland, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.