Overview of Dr. Yasir Khan, DO

Dr. Yasir Khan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Khan works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.