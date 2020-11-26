Dr. Masadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasir Masadeh, OD
Overview of Dr. Yasir Masadeh, OD
Dr. Yasir Masadeh, OD is an Optometrist in Paterson, NJ.
Dr. Masadeh works at
Dr. Masadeh's Office Locations
Main St. Optical LLC1010 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (862) 239-9550
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yasir Masadeh is very friendly, patient, and will listen you carefully. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Yasir Masadeh, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598920373
Dr. Masadeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Masadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.