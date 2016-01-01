Overview of Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD

Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate



Dr. Qazi works at USC Liver and Kidney Transplant in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.