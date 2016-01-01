Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD
Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate
Dr. Qazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qazi's Office Locations
-
1
Keck Hospital of USC1510 San Pablo St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qazi?
About Dr. Yasir Qazi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1326086695
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qazi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.