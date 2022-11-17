See All Family Doctors in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Dominguez works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Group Of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Many of the doctors at the office dropped my insurance and I ended up in Dr. D’s hands. He is such a breath of fresh air! He knew my medical history, had some great ideas on tweaking my medications and has a wonderful and calming bedside manner.
    Jen S — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710493739
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dominguez’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

