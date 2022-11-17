Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, DO
Overview
Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL.
Locations
The Medical Group Of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez?
Many of the doctors at the office dropped my insurance and I ended up in Dr. D’s hands. He is such a breath of fresh air! He knew my medical history, had some great ideas on tweaking my medications and has a wonderful and calming bedside manner.
About Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1710493739
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.