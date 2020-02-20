Overview of Dr. Yasmeen Nazli, MD

Dr. Yasmeen Nazli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Nazli works at OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ, Perth Amboy, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Edgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.