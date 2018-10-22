Dr. Yasmeen Wengrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wengrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmeen Wengrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasmeen Wengrow, MD
Dr. Yasmeen Wengrow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Wengrow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wengrow's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wengrow?
I came regarding back pain and muscle soreness. She reviewed my symptoms and got strait to the point about my diagnosis. She was extremely professional and not excessively nice to a point of which it seemed excessive and fake. She listened to all of my concernes and I felt that the appointment was not rushed and all of my questions were answered. I defiantly will be requesting to see her in the future.
About Dr. Yasmeen Wengrow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063597730
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wengrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wengrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wengrow works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wengrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wengrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wengrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wengrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.