Overview

Dr. Yasmin Akhtar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College and Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Dr. Iqbal Ahmed, MD in Okeechobee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.