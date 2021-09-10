Dr. Yasmin Akhunji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhunji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmin Akhunji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasmin Akhunji, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Akhunji works at
Locations
Edlc LLC7344 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 513-1042Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was the most helpful endocrinologist I’ve had. Very friendly too! I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Yasmin Akhunji, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhunji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhunji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhunji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhunji.
