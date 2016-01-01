Overview of Dr. Yasmin Bilal, MD

Dr. Yasmin Bilal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bilal works at RWJBH - Emergency & Hospitalist Service in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.