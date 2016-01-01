Overview of Dr. Yasmin Brahmbhatt, MD

Dr. Yasmin Brahmbhatt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - Nephrology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.