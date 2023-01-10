Dr. Hajja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasmin Hajja, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasmin Hajja, MD
Dr. Yasmin Hajja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Hajja works at
Dr. Hajja's Office Locations
Ochsner St. Tammany Cancer Center900 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hajja is the Best !!
About Dr. Yasmin Hajja, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1750775177
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
