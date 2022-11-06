Dr. Yasmin Holsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmin Holsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yasmin Holsey, MD
Dr. Yasmin Holsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Holsey's Office Locations
1
Baltimore Washington Medical Center7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 553-8260
2
Umcmg Women's Health203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
3
Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have her positive on her advice-listen and pays attention to detail- I just have my D&C with her and ill said she took care of me pretty quickly. I highly recommended
About Dr. Yasmin Holsey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Bulgarian
- 1992893630
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holsey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holsey speaks Bulgarian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Holsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.