Dr. Yasmin Karim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Karim works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Roswell, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.