Dr. Yasmin Karim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasmin Karim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Karim works at
Locations
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2000, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 781-4010
Roswell1340 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 569-0777
Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg 380, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 569-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Karim is very thorough. She takes the time needed to discuss your conditions and to provide recommendations for tests and/or resolution of the illness or symptoms. I'm pleased to have found Dr Karim to assists with my GI concerns.
About Dr. Yasmin Karim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609000793
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U MC
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
Dr. Karim has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.
