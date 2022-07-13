Overview

Dr. Yasmin Metz, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Metz works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.