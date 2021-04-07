See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD

Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Raza works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278
  2. 2
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Yasmin Raza, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417396185
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
