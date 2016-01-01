Dr. Shayesteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD
Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Shayesteh's Office Locations
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1891940334
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
