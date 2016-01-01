Overview of Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD

Dr. Yasmin Shayesteh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Shayesteh works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Stye and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.