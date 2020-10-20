See All Pediatricians in Snellville, GA
Dr. Tayyaba Zaman, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (13)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tayyaba Zaman, MD

Dr. Tayyaba Zaman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Zaman works at Zaman Pediatrics Center in Snellville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zaman Pediatric Center PC
    2800 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 (770) 979-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Dr. Zaman has been my son and daughter's Doctor since they were born. She has been amazing and talks very openly about any concerns or recommendations.
    Mr. & Mrs. Moore — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Tayyaba Zaman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245398239
    Education & Certifications

    • BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaman works at Zaman Pediatrics Center in Snellville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Zaman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

