Dr. Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalamolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD
Dr. Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Nalamolu works at
Dr. Nalamolu's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
2
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
3
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
4
Parkview Noble Hospital401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 347-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nalamolu?
Dr. Nala is the best doctor. Ever! She has pulled me through 4 cancers and is always caring, helpful, and honest. I have recommended her to many friends and they have come away with the same opinion. Highly recommended, unless you want an appointment when I want an appointment.
About Dr. Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831173269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalamolu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalamolu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalamolu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalamolu works at
Dr. Nalamolu has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalamolu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nalamolu speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalamolu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalamolu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalamolu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalamolu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.