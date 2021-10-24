Overview of Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD

Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland



Dr. Youssef works at Bon Secours Surgery Center at Harbour View in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.