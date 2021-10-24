Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD
Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef's Office Locations
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 240, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Youssef did a great job repairing my hernia.
About Dr. Yassar Youssef, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
