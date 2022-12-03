Dr. Yasser Al-Khatib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Al-Khatib, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasser Al-Khatib, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Muskegon2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 267-9150Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-9150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was really nice
About Dr. Yasser Al-Khatib, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053311779
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- St Agnes Hosp
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
