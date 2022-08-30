See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (76)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD

Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Frisco.

Dr. Elshatory works at Kathy Scalise, M. Ed., LPC in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elshatory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elshatory Retina Associates, PLLC
    3900 American Dr Ste 103, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 501-3310
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1033403100
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa|Vitreoretinal Fellowship At The University Of Iowa
    • Ophthalmology Residency At The University Of Oklahoma
    • ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshatory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elshatory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elshatory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elshatory works at Kathy Scalise, M. Ed., LPC in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Elshatory’s profile.

    Dr. Elshatory has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elshatory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshatory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshatory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshatory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshatory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

