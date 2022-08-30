Overview of Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD

Dr. Yasser Elshatory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Frisco.



Dr. Elshatory works at Kathy Scalise, M. Ed., LPC in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.