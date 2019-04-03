See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Yasser Farid, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Yasser Farid, MD

Dr. Yasser Farid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Swedish Hospital, University Of Illinois Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Farid works at University Of Illinois Hospital At Chicago - Orthopaedics in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Farid's Office Locations

    University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
    1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 996-1300
    Weiss Memorial Hospital
    4646 N Marine Dr # 8, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 564-5863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital
  • University Of Illinois Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 03, 2019

Some years ago an other Ortho did a poor surgery to reattach my right Achilles. It was a mess with infection, poor attachment site, bad interior sutures etc. I was recommended to Dr. Farid and he cleaned up the mess! He was very informative, and, given his demanding schedule, he was available to me and responsive to questions. looking back at this experience years later, I'm in much better shape today because of him.
    About Dr. Yasser Farid, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Cairo University Hospital
    • Cairo University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasser Farid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farid works at University Of Illinois Hospital At Chicago - Orthopaedics in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Farid’s profile.

    Dr. Farid has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

