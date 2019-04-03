Overview of Dr. Yasser Farid, MD

Dr. Yasser Farid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Swedish Hospital, University Of Illinois Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Farid works at University Of Illinois Hospital At Chicago - Orthopaedics in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.