Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Champaign, IL
Dr. Yasser Haider, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Yasser Haider, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Champaign, IL. 

Dr. Haider works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christie Clinic on Windsor
    1801 W Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 366-4407
  2. 2
    The Carle Foundation Hospital
    611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 383-2410
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acute Kidney Failure
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiomyopathy
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Yasser Haider, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063895746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

