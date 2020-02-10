Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD
Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Nasser's Office Locations
Central Texas Kidney Assoc PA408 W 45th St, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 231-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Listens and explains well Highly recommend.
About Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760413629
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Emory Univ Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
