Overview of Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD

Dr. Yasser Nasser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Nasser works at Austin Kidney Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.