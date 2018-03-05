Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Tampa
Personable and compassionate. Extremely good diagnostician.
- Baylor University Med Center
- St. Luke's Hospital, St. Louis, MO - 1993.
- University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria
Dr. Saloum has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saloum speaks Arabic.
