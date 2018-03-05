See All Gastroenterologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Saloum works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 615-7028
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Celiac Disease
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 05, 2018
    Personable and compassionate. Extremely good diagnostician.
    — Mar 05, 2018
    About Dr. Yasser Saloum, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841241056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St. Luke's Hospital, St. Louis, MO - 1993.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria
    Medical Education

