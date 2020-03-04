Dr. Yasser Shahrour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahrour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasser Shahrour, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasser Shahrour, MD
Dr. Yasser Shahrour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shahrour works at
Dr. Shahrour's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice. Explained everything very clearly and came up with a game plan. Even looked at my previous cat scan within 5 min.
About Dr. Yasser Shahrour, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1457607111
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Coll/Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
- Temple Univ Hosp
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahrour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahrour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahrour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahrour works at
Dr. Shahrour has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahrour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahrour speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrour.
