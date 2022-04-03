See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Zeid works at Zeid Medical Group in Tyler, TX with other offices in Longview, TX and Henderson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Osteoporosis Clinic of East Texas
    1212 Clinic Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 301-9343
  2. 2
    Zeid Women's Health Center
    4519 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-2700
  3. 3
    Longview
    705 E Marshall Ave Ste 3000, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-2700
  4. 4
    Ob Gyn Associates of Henderson Llp
    105 ZEID BLVD, Henderson, TX 75652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 655-8851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
  • Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548369424
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasser Zeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeid has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zeid speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

