Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD
Overview of Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD
Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Daoud's Office Locations
Osler Bldg600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
The Wilmer Eye Institute10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Daoud to be very focused, articulate, knowledgeable, and personable. You would be fortunate to have him in your corner for our eye needs.
About Dr. Yassine Daoud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376710152
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Amherst College, Amherst, MA
- Ophthalmology
